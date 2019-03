It finally happened.

For the first time in NCAA Tournament history, a 16-seed has knocked off a No. 1.

The UMBC Retrievers shocked Virginia in 74-54 blowout in their opening round matchup Friday night.

UMBC - University of Maryland, Baltimore County - shot 54% for the game, led by Jarius Lyles' 28 points on 9-of-11 shooting.

The ACC Champion Cavaliers were outscored 53-33 in the second half, and shot a putrid 4-22 from 3-point range.