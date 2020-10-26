Will The Utica and Rome Area Have Snow On Halloween?

Fall in Utica and Rome can always bring crazy weather. Some days it could be in the high 70's, others we could see frost. Would you believe it if we had snow on Halloween this year?

According to the National Weather Service out of Binghamton, the Central New York region could see snow Thursday night into Friday morning:

Friday: A chance of snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 11am, then a chance of rain showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%."

Chances are, if it did snow, it would melt pretty quick by midday Friday, and into Halloween on Saturday where temperatures are expected to be near 50 during the day.

The National Weather Service of Buffalo has one of the earliest snowfalls in New York happening on September 20th 1956. This was just snowflakes reported. The First Measurable of snow falling of 0.1" or more happened on October 6th of 1991. The first inch of snow reported at an early date came on October 10th of 1906. The earliest date on record that Syracuse had snowfal according to Syracuse.com was on October 1st in 1946.

Below are the dates of the average (and first) snowfalls for several snowy Upstate locations, based on data from NOAA regional climate centers database:

Copenhagen: Oct. 25 (Oct. 1)

Highmarket: Oct. 26 (Sept. 21)

Malone: Oct. 29 (Oct. 4)

Tupper Lake: Nov. 1 (Sept. 16)

Binghamton: Nov. 1 (Oct. 2)

Syracuse: Nov. 4 (Oct. 1)

Lowville: Nov. 6 (Oct. 1)

Oswego: Nov. 8 (Oct. 2)

Buffalo: Nov. 7 (Oct. 6)

Gouverneur: Nov. 8 (Oct. 2)

Rochester: Nov. 8 (Oct. 12)

Watertown: Nov. 10 (Sept. 30)"

