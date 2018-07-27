What’s New on Netflix: August 2018

As evidenced by the list of upcoming releases, the Netflix ’s Original content is starting to dominate their monthly lineup. Next month brings new seasons of shows like Voltron and Ozark , the series debuts of (the already-controversial) Insatiable and Matt Groening’s Disenchantment , and various Netflix Original Films. But if you’re looking to dig into a little off-brand #content, August’s additions also feature plenty of faves, including comic book movies like Batman Begins and Constantine , along with films by Martin Scorsese, the Coen brothers, and the best damn sitcom on TV right now (spoiler: it’s The Good Place ).

Read on for everything that’s new to Netflix in August 2018:

August 1

Batman Begins

Chernobyl Diaries

Clerks

Constantine

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Fear

Eraser

Gran Torino

House of Deadly Secrets

Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1

Million Dollar Baby

No Reservations

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC

P.S. I Love You

Secretariat

Silverado

Steel Magnolias

Stripes

Switched – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Aviator

The Golden Compass

The Informant!

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

August 2

Emelie

August 3

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe – NETFLIX FILM

Cocaine Coast – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I AM A KILLER – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Like Father – NETFLIX FILM

Marching Orders – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 4

Flavors of Youth: International Version – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mr. Sunshine (Streaming Every Saturday) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On Children – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 5

Paid in Full

August 9

Perdida – NETFLIX FILM

The Originals: Season 5

August 10

2 Dangerous Animals: Asia – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Afflicted – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

All About the Washingtons – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Insatiable – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La casa de las flores – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Million Pound Menu – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society – NETFLIX FILM

The Package – NETFLIX FILM

The Ponysitters Club – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Zion – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 11

No Country for Old Men

August 13

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut

Splash and Bubbles: Season 2

The Nut Job

August 15

Adventures in Public School

Hostiles

The 100: Season 5

August 16

Evan Almighty

Wish I Was Here

August 17

Disenchantment – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Magic for Humans – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pinky Malinky – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit Riding Free: Season 6 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stay Here – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Motive – NETFLIX FILM

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before – NETFLIX FILM

Ultraviolet – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 19

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 21

Year One

August 23

Deadwind – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Follow This – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Great News: Season 1

August 24

Ask the StoryBots: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ghoul – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The After Party – NETFLIX FILM

The Innocents – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Young & Hungry: Season 5

August 28

The Good Place Season 2

August 29

Inequality for All

August 31

Inside the Criminal Mind – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ozark: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paradise PD – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Comedy Lineup: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Laws of Thermodynamics – NETFLIX FILM

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Undercover Law – NETFLIX ORIGINAL