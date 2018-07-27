What’s New on Netflix: August 2018
As evidenced by the list of upcoming releases, the Netflix’s Original content is starting to dominate their monthly lineup. Next month brings new seasons of shows like Voltron and Ozark, the series debuts of (the already-controversial) Insatiable and Matt Groening’s Disenchantment, and various Netflix Original Films. But if you’re looking to dig into a little off-brand #content, August’s additions also feature plenty of faves, including comic book movies like Batman Begins and Constantine, along with films by Martin Scorsese, the Coen brothers, and the best damn sitcom on TV right now (spoiler: it’s The Good Place).
Read on for everything that’s new to Netflix in August 2018:
August 1
Batman Begins
Chernobyl Diaries
Clerks
Constantine
Dreamcatcher
Edge of Fear
Eraser
Gran Torino
House of Deadly Secrets
Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1
Million Dollar Baby
No Reservations
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
P.S. I Love You
Secretariat
Silverado
Steel Magnolias
Stripes
Switched – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Aviator
The Golden Compass
The Informant!
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
August 2
Emelie
August 3
Brij Mohan Amar Rahe – NETFLIX FILM
Cocaine Coast – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I AM A KILLER – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Like Father – NETFLIX FILM
Marching Orders – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 4
Flavors of Youth: International Version – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mr. Sunshine (Streaming Every Saturday) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
On Children – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 5
Paid in Full
August 9
Perdida – NETFLIX FILM
The Originals: Season 5
August 10
2 Dangerous Animals: Asia – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Afflicted – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
All About the Washingtons – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Demetri Martin: The Overthinker – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Insatiable – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La casa de las flores – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Million Pound Menu – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society – NETFLIX FILM
The Package – NETFLIX FILM
The Ponysitters Club – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Zion – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 11
No Country for Old Men
August 13
Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
Splash and Bubbles: Season 2
The Nut Job
August 15
Adventures in Public School
Hostiles
The 100: Season 5
August 16
Evan Almighty
Wish I Was Here
August 17
Disenchantment – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Magic for Humans – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pinky Malinky – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Season 6 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stay Here – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Motive – NETFLIX FILM
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before – NETFLIX FILM
Ultraviolet – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 19
The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 21
Year One
August 23
Deadwind – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Follow This – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Great News: Season 1
August 24
Ask the StoryBots: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bert Kreischer: Secret Time – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ghoul – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The After Party – NETFLIX FILM
The Innocents – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Young & Hungry: Season 5
August 28
The Good Place Season 2
August 29
Inequality for All
August 31
Inside the Criminal Mind – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ozark: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paradise PD – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Comedy Lineup: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Laws of Thermodynamics – NETFLIX FILM
Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Undercover Law – NETFLIX ORIGINAL