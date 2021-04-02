What to Do if You Find a Bunny Nest in Your Yard

Now that it's spring, your likely to find these babies in your yard.

I'll never forget when I was a kid and saw my first bunny nest in our yard. It was summertime, I was finished with camp for the day, and I was playing on the lawn with my brother. For whatever reason, I either sat down or stood by the massive oak tree in our yard. As I was taking quick rest there, I saw what looked like fur and was confused. Upon further inspection, I realized this was a baby bunny. I'm talking fit in the size of your hand baby bunny. My brother runs over and tells me don't touch it, and we simply let it be.

Thankfully, when we found this nest the bunny was unharmed. But unfortunately, that's not always the case. This is because people may not know what to do if they find a rabbit nest on their lawn. Vet Street says that March through September is mating season for rabbits, so you're likely to see these nests now. According to The Humane Society of the U.S., it's good to check your lawn before you mow for nests. These nests will look like roughed-up grass, as a hole will be dug underneath for the babies. Never touch or handle a baby as you could cause stress or harm to the bunny.

If you find a nest and are completely unsure of what to do, it's never a bad idea to call your local wildlife center. Call a local veterinarian or wildlife rehabilitator if you see a bunny that is injured or aren't sure what to do if you find a nest. But remember, don't touch the bunnies and leave it to the professionals!