Western Man Arrested After Allegedly Unplugging Phone When Family Member Tries to Call 911

An Oneida County man is under arrest, facing charges after an alleged domestic incident in the town of Western, New York.

Deputies with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) were called to a home on Camroden Road in Western at approximately 7:15am on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 for an abandoned call. For law enforcement agencies, an abandoned call is one that has been initiated but stopped before any conversation has taken place. In many cases it is a "hang up call."

According to a written release from Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, "When Deputies arrived, it was determined that a physical domestic had occurred. While investigating the incident, it was alleged that Paul Calderon (age 30) of Western engaged in a physical altercation with the victim."

Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriff's Office (August 2022) Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriff's Office (August 2022) loading...

The OCSO says that another family member who was also present tried to call 911 but Calderon, according the the police report, allegedly "unplugged the main power source to the phone, not allowing the phone call to go through."

Calderon was taken into custody and arrested.

Calderon faces the following charges:

Harassment (violation)

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

He was help at the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

