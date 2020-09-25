Warning! Do Not Buy Condoms From Vietnam

You just can't make this stuff up.

According to WIVB, police have raided a factory in Vietnam for allegedly cleaning used condoms, and reshaping them to be resold. The raid took place near Ho Chi Minh City. The report states that a woman who is believed to be the owner of the condom recycling factory, has been arrested.

During the raid, police confiscated more than 320,000 used rubbers.

The report stated that the state-run newspaper in Vietnam claims that the owner has admitted to receiving a regular supply of used prophylactics from an unidentified man. The report does not say how long the factory was in operation, or how many, if any, used condoms the factory has sold.

I know there are a lot of disgusting jobs out there that people have to do just to make ends meet, but working in a used condom factory has to be on the top of that list.

I wonder if they have sold any, if they marketed them as used condoms, and if they did, who would be desperate enough to buy them. I think I would rather go without sex for the rest of my life than wear a used condom.

Recycling is an important part of saving the planet, but there are just some things that shouldn’t be recycled. I think condoms should be on the top of that list as well.

