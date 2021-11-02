Want to Spend Cozy Nights Living Underground? Here’s the Perfect House
If you've dreamed of one day calling an underground house home, we've located your "dream house"!
If you're in the market for a new home and are one of those people that love to have unique things in life, you won't find a more unique house than the one we came across for sale in Massachusetts.
Mow moving would also need to be a part of your dream but if moving is a possibility, how would you like to call this amazing underground house home? According to the 166 Wheeler website, the house is a three-bedroom and 2 1/2 bathroom earth-sheltered house that sits on a private winding driveway into the woods. The listing goes on to say it "looks like it was lifted straight out of a James Bond movie."
Calling "home sweet home" underground does come with a steep price tag as this one-of-a-kind home is listed at $640,000. Interested? Take a look....