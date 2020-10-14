Verizon Worker Hit and Killed in Work Zone Crash

A Verizon worker was hit and killed in a work zone crash in upstate New York.

State Police are investigating the fatal truck/pedestrian crash that occurred near 411 Main Street in the village of Theresa in Jefferson County.

A 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by 84 year-old John Vantassel of Philadelphia, NY, was traveling east on Main Street when he failed to notice a flagman in a work zone holding a portable stop sign. Vantassel hit the worker, causing him to be dragged underneath the vehicle.

The flagman, identified as 38-year-old Alec R. Williamson, was transported to the Hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to injuries he sustained from the crash.

The investigation is continuing.

When travelling through any work zone, please slow down and be aware of your surroundings to avoid a tragic accident, that could claim the life of workers on the road.