Utica’s Very Own Rainbow Young Needs Your Help

Rainbow Young is Utica's favorite musician, unofficial mayor, and has a knack for making everyone he meets smile. He needs our help after being assaulted.

UPDATE- 4/16/2021 9:45PM

Utica and Central New York has raised over $6,000 for Rainbow Young. You can read the full story here.

Original Article

Young is the friendly familiar face, and central figure, to Varick Street and the City of Utica. He's the first face you see at Saranac, The Tram, and every room he walks into just provides love and good spirits. On Thursday April 15, Rainbow was assaulted. At the time of this article being published, Rainbow is doing fine outside of a couple bruises. However, his beloved accordion was destroyed. A GoFundMe has been launched to help buy him a new one:

We are raising money with the plan of buying him a new one. Feel free to chip in what you are comfortable with and thank you for your generosity!

The goal has been set to $2,200. Over $700 has been raised so far. You can donate online here. Our beloved icon is 64 years old, and receiving a new accordion would put a smile on an already very happy mans face.

Get our free mobile app

Rainbow has opened for local bands, screams unrecognizable sounds into the microphone or blaring notes from an out-of-tune trombone.

He’s appeared in local commercials, run for mayor of the music festival moe.down and was an official performer along the course of Utica’s Boilermaker Road Race. “Love and peace and harmony, that’s what we supposed to live for.”

You can read a really cool Rainbow back story from the Utica OD.

You can also listen to Rainbow Young and The Wham Bam Tram Band online.