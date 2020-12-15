Utica Zoo 2020 Brewfest Holiday Boxes Available For Purchase

The Utica Zoo has put together a Brewfest Holiday Box for the animal lover and beer enthusiasts on your shopping list this holiday season.

Earlier this year, the Zoo was forced to cancel their leading fundraiser of the year, Utica Zoo Brewfest. Due to this and many other cancellations, the Zoo is down over $1 Million in revenue. In an effort to gain back some of the critical revenue that the zoo needs, this amazing gift box was born.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to the Utica Zoo, The Brewfest Holiday Box was designed with beer fans in mind. The box includes 2 Brewfest pint glasses, 2 glass koozies, 2 zippered bottle koozies, 2 can koozies, a stainless steel bottle opener blade, a certificate for a growler fill at Marcy Discount Beverage (valued at $8.99), a certificate for a mix-and-match 6-pack of “Beer Belly Bob’s Uga Chaka” beers (produced by Butternuts Beer and Ale), a certificate for a large, one-topping pizza from Domino’s, and 2 snack packs from Chanatry’s and Frito Lay.

“The Brewfest Box is our way of letting our supporters bring Brewfest home with them, all while supporting the animals" said Mark Simon, Visitor Experience and Marketing Manager at the Utica Zoo. "If 2020 has taught us one thing it is that we need to always be creative and find ways to keep moving forward despite the cancellation of our major fundraisers."

The boxes cost $50, the same cost as a ticket to Brewfest. They are available for purchase at the Utica Zoo Gift Shop and online at UticaZoo.org/brewfestbox with contactless pick up and shipping options available. All proceeds will be used specifically for the care of the more than 200 exotic and domestic animals that call the Utica Zoo home.