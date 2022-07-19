Utica Police PBA Endorses Candidate for County Clerk

One of two candidates running for Oneida County Clerk has picked up the endorsement of the Utica Police Department PBA.

Merima Smajic-Oren is the candidate of the Democrat and Working Families parities and is receiving support from the John E Creedon Police Benevolent Association in her bid for clerk.

She's running against Republican Mary Finegan.

"I am proud beyond words to be back by Utica's Blue," Smajic-Oren said in a statement. "The men and women of the Utica Police Department have protected me since the day my mother, grandmother and I moved into a rented apartment on Brinkerhoff Ave. nearly thirty years ago."

In their endorsement letter, the Utica PBA President wrote: "...You possess the boldness and poise to be a great leader. Your experiences with the Oneida County Clerk's Office and City of Utica have placed you steps above your opponent."

Smajic-Oren is currently Utica's Assistant Corporation Counsel and a real estate broker.

Current Oneida County Clerk Sandra DePerno has served in the position since 2007 and is retiring at the end of the year.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. The winner will serve a four-year term.

2022 Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Sidewalk Arts Show The 2022 Munson-Williams -Proctor Arts Institute Sidewalk Arts Show is taking place in Utica, featuring works of art from local artists.