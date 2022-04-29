Utica Police Arrest Two On Weapons Charges, New UPD Recruits Sworn-In

Utica Police Arrest Two On Weapons Charges, New UPD Recruits Sworn-In

Utica Police

Utica Police have have arrested two men on weapons charges in separate incidents.

Officers were called to a convenience store on Oswego Street on Thursday night for an argument.

Police say the suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and threatened him with it because the clerk tried to intervene in the argument.

After leaving the store, 23-year-old Kayvill Voliton of Utica was located a short time later on Pant Street.

Voliton fled on foot and was taken into custody following a brief chase.

Officer did not find the handgun used during the incident.

Voliton was charged with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal contempt.

Utica Police
loading...

Meanwhile, investigators with the Utica Police Department's GIVE Unit were assisting officers with New York State Parole with a home check on the 200 block of Eagle Street on Thursday night.

During the check, parole officers located a 9mm handgun and a shotgun.

25-year old Marquise Howard is prohibited from possessing the weapons due to his current Parole status.

Utica Police
loading...

Howard was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

The Utica Police Department held a swearing-in ceremony today at City Hall for ten new recruits.

The officers will now start 26-weeks of training at the Police Academy, followed by 12 weeks of field training with a veteran officer.

One of the new recruits is Stephen Williams, the son of UPD Chief Mark Williams.

The following officers were appointed today:

The following were appointed today:

  • James Amuso
  • Michael Cirasuolo
  • Ryan Lynn
  • Ruben Checo-Collado
  • Eh Hser
  • Cole Jaquish
  • Jovon Mucitelli
  • Edin Patkovic
  • Jordan Rios
  • Stephen Williams
Utica Police
loading...

Bear Destroys Vehicle in Search of Food

This is why you don't leave food anywhere bears can smell it. Even in your car.

1940 Chevrolet Special Deluxe for Sale in Rome

Grab your tommy gun and pinstripe suit, the getaway car for your next bank robbery awaits!

These 15 New York State Counties Have The Highest Home Prices

Buying home across America is expensive. According to Realtor.com, the national median home price for single family homes hit a new record high of $405,000 in March. Where in New York State are the highest home prices?

Based on the most up to date statistics from Realtor.com, these 15 counties have the highest median home prices. Scroll through to see how much they cost and what the largest and/or most expensive home on the market in that county looks like.

 

Filed Under: Utica Police
Categories: WIBX News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top