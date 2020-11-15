USDA Direct Payments For Farmers Round Two Explained

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is in the midst of a second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, making direct payments to farmers negatively impacted by COVID-19. Seeing how round one was somewhat confusing and ever changing, they are holding a pair of "how to" sessions to explain the program.

The application process is done through local Farm Service Agency offices and they will spearhead the two sessions Tuesday, November 17th at noon and again at noon on Wednesday, November 18th. The meetings will highlight program information and discuss the application process.

Like the original CFAP, funds are to farmers and ranchers whose operations continue to face price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19. Round two will continue to assist producers of row crops, livestock, specialty crops, dairy, aquaculture, and many other commodities, including many that were ineligible for the first time.

The meetings are available online or with a conference call phone number. Email Lynnette.wright@usda.gov to receive a calendar invite to the webinars or phone into the conference calls using this info:

Tuesday, November 17th at noon call: 347-690-4420; Conference ID: 180 987 070#

Wednesday, November 18th at noon call: 347-690-4420; Conference ID: 213 096 577#

You can also find what commodities are eligible and rate of payments with this tool. The Farm Service Agency is accepting applications through December 11. Here's where to find the nearest FSA office.