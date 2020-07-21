A bobcat acting strangely in the town of Little Falls has tested positive for rabies.

Herkimer County Public Health received word on Friday, July 17, 2020, from Wadsworth Labs that a bobcat was sent in to be tested for rabies on Thursday, July 16, 2020, has tested positive for rabies.

Diane Ward told us that a property owner in the town of Little Falls called the DEC about a bobcat showing neurological signs and unusual aggression, they humanly put the bobcat down and sent it to Wadsworth lab for testing.

Herkimer County Public Health would like to remind the public to please check your pet's rabies vaccination records to make sure that they are up to date. If they are not up to date, make an appointment with their vet as soon as possible to have them vaccinated against rabies.

Remind children and adults not to play with unknown animals (wild or domestic). If a bat is found in a house, and there is a possibility it had contact with a person or an animal in the house, call Public Health, and they will make arrangements to have the bat tested, if necessary.

Protect yourself, your family, and family pets from rabies by practicing the following:

1. Vaccinate your pets against rabies

2. Spay or neuter all animals to reduce the number of strays.

3. Do not feed strays or handle unknown animals, wild or domestic.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call Public Health at 315-867-1176 or visit their web site www.herkimercounty.org