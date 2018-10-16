Two Utica Men Busted With Half A Pound Of Cocaine On I-87
Two Utica men have been arrested by State Police for allegedly possessing nearly a half pound of cocaine.
State Police say they stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the Village of Ardsley Friday just after 9:00 p.m. due to a number of traffic violations.
Probable cause to search the vehicle was established after Troopers interviewed the driver, 58-year-old Matthew Cuda of Utica. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 226 grams of cocaine and almost a gram of marijuana.
Cuda and his passenger, 36-year-old Dennis Rodgers of Utica, were arrested and are facing several charges including:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd degree; a Class A Felony (Cuda and Rodgers)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree; a Class B Felony (narcotic drug with intent to sell) (Cuda and Rodgers)
- Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd degree; a Unclassified Misdemeanor (Cuda only)
- Resisting Arrest; a Class A Misdemeanor (Rodgers only)
- Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd degree; a Class A Misdemeanor (Rodgers only)
- Harassment 2nd degree; a Violation (Rodgers only)
- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana; a Violation (Rodgers only)
- Vehicle and Traffic Violations (Cuda only)
Both men are being held in Westchester County Jail without bail.