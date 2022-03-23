Two Charged In Latest Gun Arrests in Utica, Both Are 16

Utica Police have announced the arrest of two teenagers from Utica, both 16, on gun possession charges. Other than both being underage, and the nature of the charge, the two arrests were not related and stem from two separate incidents.

As investigators continue to track down leads in the city's of shots fired incidents and a shooting, police say they have charged a 16-year-old male in connection with a weekend shots fired call on the 600 block of Nichols Street. Two people were in a minivan when it was hit with gunfire around 3:15 Saturday afternoon. A nearly home was struck as well, police said, but no one was injured.

The teen, whose name is not being released due to his age, was turned over to the custody of parents/guardians, per state guidelines, a release from UPD read. He's facing charges of criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

via Utica Police via Utica Police loading...

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, UPD say they arrested another 16-year-old male for gun possession following a traffic stop near Noyes and Schuyler streets. Officers reported the vehicle pulling over, but then slowing began rolling forward as they approached. Ultimately, officers said there was cause to search the vehicle and the occupants, uncovering a loaded .380 handgun in the juveniles pants.

Police say the teen, who was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, would have also been released to his parents/guardians, but say he was held in custody as he was wanted on an outstanding warrant from robbery in Ilion.

