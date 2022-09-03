Trans-Siberian Orchestra Reveal ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ 2022 Tour Dates

It's become an annual rite of holiday passage for lovers of hard rock and the Christmas holiday season everywhere. That's right, Trans-Siberian Orchestra are back to bring their spectacular stage show to audiences, kicking off their second quarter century of touring.

For 2022, TSO have updated their presentation of The Ghosts of Christmas Eve and will bring the production to 60 cities across the U.S. in November and December with their stellar group of musicians often hitting multiple cities and playing multiple sets per day. And in addition to The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, concertgoers will also be treated to a second set of some of their greatest hits.

And, as in past years, Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be giving some financially back from each show with at least $1 from every ticket sold going to a designated charity. Desi O'Neill, wife of late TSO founder Paul O'Neill states, "We want to thank the fans so much for the kindness they showed in coming out last year. It meant the world to our family. Moreover, the credit for any charitable donation is due to you not us. The only way we are able to help all is because of you.”

Having returned to the stage in 2021 after a pandemic lockdown, TSO music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli stated, “It was so special to be back playing live last year. When you love something as much as we do and it's taken away, it made us super thankful to be back. I look forward to seeing all our ‘repeat offenders’ and all our new friends when we hit the road."

He adds, “I love all of Paul’s stories, but The Ghosts of Christmas Eve is one of my favorites and can’t wait to unveil this incredibly amazing new show for everyone. We know some people may be having tough times, so we worked hard with the local promoters and arenas to have a low priced $29 ticket to do our part in helping out. God Bless all of you and see you in November and December when we celebrate in-person once again.”

This year's touring launches on Nov. 16 with shows in Green Bay and Council Bluffs, wrapping up on Dec. 30 in Cleveland and San Antonio. See all of the cities, dates and venue listed below.

Pre-sale ticketing will start for TSO fan club members on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 10AM local time and Friday, Sept. 9 at 10AM local time. The public on-sale is set for Friday, Sept. 16 at 10AM local time, with a special $29 ticket offer while supplies last. Get more ticketing info here.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2022 Winter Tour Dates

Nov. 16 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 16 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Mid America Center (Evening)

Nov. 17 - Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena (Evening)

Nov. 18 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum (Evening)

Nov. 19 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 19 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 20 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ World Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 20 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 22 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 23 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 25 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena (Evening)

Nov. 25 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 26 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 26 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 27 - Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena (Evening)

Nov. 27 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 28 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center (Evening)

Nov. 30 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena (Evening)

Dec. 1 - Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center (Evening)

Dec. 1 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena (Evening)

Dec. 2 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 2 - Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 3 - Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 3 - Dayton, Ohio @ Nutter Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 4 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 4 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 7 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center (Evening)

Dec. 7 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena (Evening)

Dec. 8 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center (Evening)

Dec. 8 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena (Evening)

Dec. 9 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena (Evening)

Dec. 9 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 10 - St Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 10 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 11 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 11 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Gas South Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 14 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena (Evening)

Dec. 14 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena (Evening)

Dec. 15 - Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC (Evening)

Dec. 15 - Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena (Evening)

Dec. 16 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (Evening)

Dec. 16 - Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 17 - Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 17 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 18 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 18 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 21 - Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 21 - Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 22 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 22 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 23 - St Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 23 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide (Matinee & Evening0

Dec. 26 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 26 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 27 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 28 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 29 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 29 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 30 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 30 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center (Matinee & Evening)