Top Utica-Rome Thrift Stores on National Thrift Shop Day

Everyone loves a deal, whether it's a buffet or a coupon or a "two-for-one." But maybe the most beloved (and most traditional) deals are thrift shop deals.

Monday, August 17th, is National Thrift Shop Day. According to the National Day Calendar, a thrifty shop can be a "thrift store, charity shop, hospice shop, second-hand shop, consignment or resale shop." And, more often than not, it's a locally owned and operated establishment. Plus, these types of shops often have charitable aspects.

If you're looking to try a thrifty shopping experience on National Thrift Shop Day or any other day, we're here to help. In no specific order, Yelp says these are the top thrift stores in the Utica-Rome area:

Thread of Life, 130 Oriskany Boulevard, Whitesboro

Thrifty Shopper, New Hartford Shopping Plaza

Music and More Records, 4456 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Queen's Closet, 22 Oriskany Boulevard, Yorkville

Leggs Diamond, 8439 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

The Consignment Chick, 7505 NY-5, Clinton

Dawn Marie's Treasures, 13 College Street, Clinton

So, whether you're re-decorating on a budget, trying to dress for less, buying a gift for a friend or family member, or seeking that special "find," you'll find some happy shopping right here in the Mohawk Valley and greater Central New York.