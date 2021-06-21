Summer is here and the pools are open and inviting us to jump in. but there are a few things you should be thinking about when it comes to keeping your children safe.

Get our free mobile app

Pool season is here and swimming is one of the most popular outdoor activities in New York, however it is also one of the leading caused of death among children.

According to safety dot com 148 children under 15 years of age drowned in swimming pools and spas between Memorial Day and Labor Day of 2018.

These are real and sad statistics, but enjoying time in the pool can be fun, if you follow safe guidelines.

Pool Safety Tips

Eight Places to Launch Your Boat in Broome County