Things You Don’t Know About Thanksgiving

It's 2020 and just like everything else, Thanksgiving is going to be different this year. Your normal turkey get together is restricted to 10 people in your house this year. You don't want to start talking politics or pandemic...unless you want everyone to leave early.

With fewer people, that means there is a better chance of awkward conversations including the story my Uncle Russ likes to tell. He was sighting in his gun and he claims that the two bullets must have hit the exact same spot because he never misses the target completely. Good one Uncle Russ.

So here's some Thanksgiving trivia that might help things along:

When the Pilgrims were sailing to America in 1620, what game did they play? Darts. If Uncle Russ claims that he had two darts hit on top of each other, I would believe that one.

At the very 1st Pilgrim thanksgiving in 1621, they feasted on deer meat, turkey...and what else? Popcorn brought by the Indians. Maybe my sister, Michelle isn't as crazy as I thought when she put un-popped popcorn in the turkey. She wanted to cook the turkey and pop popcorn at the same time. It wasn't pretty.

There's no evidence they celebrated Thanksgiving the next year. Think about it, how many times did you get together with the family and think "Let's not do that ever again?"

The 1st Thanksgiving wasn't a solemn religious occasion. It was a 3-day party that included gambling and target shooting. I would bet 98.1 dollars that my Uncle Russ didn't really hit the same spot twice in a row while he was target shooting.

If this isn't enough to keep the T-giving conversation going, then go here to educate your family about Thanksgiving. You can tell them how many stomachs a turkey has or the best way to determine if the cranberry is ripe.

This is also a great way to get uninvited to next year's Thanksgiving dinner.