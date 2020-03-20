These Times Call for New Burger Recipes

If you are a carnivore like me you are probably having the same challenge at the grocery store that I am, all ground beef no choices. I actually got lucky the other night and found some strip steaks but no chicken. For some reason it seems like just ground beef.

Now don't get me wrong I am not complaining. And I am glad meat hasn't gone the way of toilet paper, which I still have found anywhere. But ground beef every night? It is time to find some serious burger recipes. Luckily for me and you Food and Wine did just that in 2016. Checkout the awesome burgers they created.

Everything from Bacon on Brioche to Green Chili with an Egg to my new favorite Beef Burger with Peanut Chipotle Barbecue Sauce.