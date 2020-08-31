NYS Has 17 Types of Snakes, These Are The Venomous Ones [GALLERY]

When it comes to snakes most people either love them or hate them. Some people love snakes and keep them as pets, while other people wish they didn't exist at all. When it comes to snakes in New York State, there are 17 species of snakes. Most of them are harmless, but three of them are venomous.

The most common and frequently encountered snakes of New York State according to SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry are the garter snake and the water snake. Garter snakes can be found all throughout the state in the in a bunch of different areas including woodlands, fields, marshes, as well as people's yards. Water snakes are usually found near a body of water or wetland.

The other snakes that can be found in New York include the black rat snake, the milk snake, red belly, brown, green, ribbon, queen, hognose, and the ringneck snake. None of which are venomous.

According to the report, the venomous snakes that could be found in New York are

the copperhead, the timber rattlesnake, and the massasauga.

One way of determining whether a snake is poisonous for not is by the shape of their head. If there head looks like a triangle or a spade shape, they are probably venomous. The report also states that if you encounter any snake you should keep your distance.

They say that snakes usually refrain from striking. Bites from non venomous snakes are usually no big deal. However, if you're bitten by a venomous snake, that could he very dangerous and you should seek medical attention immediately.

