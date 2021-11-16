The Whimsical ‘Octagon House’ of New York Opens for Unique Christmas Experience

There is a house here in New York unlike any other on the block, town or even the country.

Welcome to the Armour-Stiner House in Irvington, New York, also known as the "octagon house". As unusual as the design of the home is, the fact that it is believed to be the only domed octagonal residence still in existence in America makes it one of a kind. Now you can visit this holiday season!

The Armour-Stiner House is offering a "Victorian Christmas Historic Home Tour" so you can feel what the holidays might have been like in 1872! Tours are available each weekend through the end of the year. Purchase advance tickets HERE.

Let's take a sneak-peak inside the house featured in the 1981 movie The Nesting or Across the Universe in 2007.

Look Inside the 1 of a Kind "Octagon House" Irvington, New York

