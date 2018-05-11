‘The Predator’ Trailer: The Year’s Must-See Horror Reboot

I always knew, deep down in my heart, that Jacob Tremblay would kill us all.

And sure enough, here is Jacob Tremblay, receiving a package with Predator stuff, then accidentally using it to bring a Predator ship down to our planet. And then, well, all heck breaks loose in The Predator , the long-awaited update of the classic horror action franchise. This version is directed by Shane Black , who had a small role in the original Predator and, of course, is the writer of Lethal Weapon and the director of Iron Man 3 and The Nice Guys . Should be a perfect mix of subject and filmmaker.

Here’s the official synopsis:

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black's explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

The cast is good too; Boyd Holbrook, Moonlight ’s Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, and of course, world-destroyer Jacob Tremblay, who is clearly the worst movie villain this side of Thanos. Damn you, Tremblay! What have you done?!?

The Predator opens in theaters on September 14.