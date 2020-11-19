The Official Unofficial Ranking of Thanksgiving Dishes

Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 26, 2020.

I'm all about the Thanksgiving hot takes, or just food hot takes in general. You got an opinion about food? I want to hear it. You have a controversial opinion about food? I want to hear even more. Something like Thanksgiving leftovers being better than the day of. I'm passionate about and dedicated to food.

So now, I present to you my rankings of classic Thanksgiving foods. This is based on what my family has each year for Thanksgiving. We all have our own weird traditions, my family's is turnips...??? Who decided that. I didn't put that on the list because I don't even eat that. Please feel free to debate this in the comments on our Facebook.