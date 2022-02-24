The Most Unique & Memorable Zip Code In The U.S. Is In Upstate New York

When it comes to a zip code being memorable, more than likely it's because you've just memorized it. In the case of one zip code in Upstate New York, there's no way to forget it.

What is it that can make a random five-number sequence memorable though? Repetitious numbers certainly could do it, it is easy to remember repeating numbers. That isn't the case for the most memorable in the United States though. No repeating numbers. So, what makes the number associated with the city pictured above so memorable? Well, we will get to that in a moment.

But First... It Isn't The Most Famous In The United States

Photo by David Vives on Unsplash Photo by David Vives on Unsplash loading...

That designation has to go to Beverly Hills, California. If for no other reason than if you ask someone what the zip code is, without ever living there they quite possibly would be able to tell you, 90210. That, of course, is all thanks to the massively popular TV show from the late 1990s, Beverly Hills 90210.

While memorable, it took a TV show to make it memorable.

You've Been Waiting For It, What NY Zip Code Is Most Memorable?

Google Google loading...

As you see with that picture, the city nicknamed the Electric City has the zip code 12345, a zip code that definitely is easy to remember. The whole aspect of Schenectady having that nickname of the Electric City is because of the General Electric headquarters being there and being founded there.

There Is Another Fun Fact About That Zip Code Too

General Electric's Quarterly Earnings Reflect Supply Chain Issues Getty Images loading...

It actually isn't designated to Schenectady, per se, it is designated only to the General Electric campus, and that only. The more you know.

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.



LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

