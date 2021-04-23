Take a Road Trip And Check Out These 5 Historical Sites This Weekend
We all know New York has a lot of rich history. If you need or want something to do this weekend, maybe check out some of these historic sites?
History has always been one of those things that just piqued my interest ever since being a little kid. The cool thing about New York is, you can live here your whole life and still find really cool things you may have never known about. I speak of historical things of course. The other cool thing about being in this area of the state is that it's only a short trip to the Capital Region, Adirondacks, Hudson Valley, and Western NY. Plus, there are even a lot of incredible things to check out in CNY and the Mohawk Valley.
Here are a few road trip-worthy places to think about checking out.
- Frank Lloyd Wright's Darwin Martin House in Buffalo: He was one of the most iconic architects of all time and this house is one of his greatest works.
- Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn: I actually never knew she settled down in CNY after post-slavery. Seems a pretty cool place to check out.
- Lake Placid Olympic Village: I actually just learned researching this that Lake Placid held 2 Olympic games. I thought they only had the one from 1980.
- Fort Ticonderoga in The Adirondacks: This is a really cool place, to be honest! I remember going as a kid and thought they made pencils here. Don't laugh.
- Martin Van Buren Home in Kinderhook: He was the 8th president and there is a lot of history as he was a native New Yorker. Also, the first president to be born after the US became a country.
There is a much larger list of places to check out here from NYUP.