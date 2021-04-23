Take a Road Trip And Check Out These 5 Historical Sites This Weekend

We all know New York has a lot of rich history. If you need or want something to do this weekend, maybe check out some of these historic sites?

History has always been one of those things that just piqued my interest ever since being a little kid. The cool thing about New York is, you can live here your whole life and still find really cool things you may have never known about. I speak of historical things of course. The other cool thing about being in this area of the state is that it's only a short trip to the Capital Region, Adirondacks, Hudson Valley, and Western NY. Plus, there are even a lot of incredible things to check out in CNY and the Mohawk Valley.

Here are a few road trip-worthy places to think about checking out.

There is a much larger list of places to check out here from NYUP.