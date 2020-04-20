Syracuse University head men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim and head football coach Dino Babers have opted to take ten percent voluntary salary reductions during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition Andrea Adelson of ESPN reports Syracuse Director of Athletics, John Wildhack, will also take a ten percent salary reduction. The University made the announcement on Monday.

According to CBS Sports in a USA Today report Boeheim's salary is $2.5 million while Babers is $2,27 million. Included in a release on the salary reductions was the news that since the effects of COVID-19 began to take hold Syracuse University has lost over $35 million in unplanned expenses and unrealized revenue.

The work on the new roof for the Carrier Dome is continuing. That project was underway prior the the effects of COVID-19.

The Syracuse Orange football team is scheduled to open on September 4 at Boston College.

The overall NCAA football schedule has the first games scheduled the previous weekend on August 29. Nothing has been announced as far as any changes to that schedule.