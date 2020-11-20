Syracuse Baker Wins Spot On Food Network’s Christmas Baking Show

A Syracuse baker, who owns Crave Dessert Studio, will be competing on the Food Network’s upcoming "Christmas Cookie Challenge" show.

Tykemia Carman posted the news on her Instagram:

I can finally share the news that will be sure to BAKE your day! I’m so excited to announce I will be competing on this season of Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge! Tune in Monday, December 14th at 10pm ET/PT to watch me compete against four amazingly talented bakers for the $10,000 prize."

Carman can’t say much about the episode (including who won) just yet. According to Syracuse.com, it was filmed this last summer in New Orleans. The episode included several different challenges, including a large 3D creation.

More About Crave Dessert Studio Of Syracuse

Crave Dessert Studio started as a hobby, when Carman began making desserts and experimenting with dipped items for family and friends. After sharing her work on social media, people began requesting her for dessert tables for baby showers, weddings, birthday parties, etc. After finally deciding to go full time, Carman opened her first store front in June 2017 in Eastwood Syracuse.

This is the busiest time of year for Crave Dessert, even during the coronavirus. Most of her custom business is already booked through the holidays. You can look at her menu anytime online.

Crave will be open as a “pop up” shop offering holiday treats at 183 Walton Street in Armory Square. It starts November 21st 2PM - 7PM and has Thanksgiving pre-order pickups on Wednesday, November 25th. The pop-ups continue on Saturday, November 28th, then on Fridays and Saturday in December up until Christmas.