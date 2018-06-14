Last fall, Sylvester Stallone joined the many men accused of sexual misconduct in Hollywood. The Rocky star was accused of sexual assault in two separate incidents. One involved the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in the 1980s, and the other allegation involved a different woman claiming Stallone raped her in the 1990s. Stallone has denied both allegations. However, that second one is now being investigated by Los Angeles prosecutors.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office, Greg Risling, confirmed to CNN that prosecutors are reviewing a sex crime case against Stallone. The actor’s lawyer Marty Singer, told the publication that Stallone “categorically denies the allegations.”

The case was initially filed last November by an unnamed woman with the Santa Monica police department, who were planning to present evidence to the D.A. last December. In the police report, the woman claimed Stallone raped her in his office during a meeting in 1990. While Stallone previously said he was with the woman for a few days in 1987 for a film shoot in Israel, he denied seeing her in 1990. His lawyer told CNN that Stallone and the woman had a consensual relationship in the 1980s, adding “It’s not appropriate to try to ruin someone by doing this.”

There are some complications around the case though. Back in 2016, California revised some of the state’s statue of limitation laws involving sex crimes. However those changes don’t apply retroactively, only to crimes committed after January 1, 2017.

Despite the allegations, Stallone still has plenty of projects on the way. His Creed II hits theaters this fall, with a trailer expected to arrive soon, and he’s working on Rambo 5 .