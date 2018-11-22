Strange Turkey Hotline Questions

You've heard the saying "Let's talk turkey." Well, you can talk turkey now through Christmas Eve with the Turkey Talk-Line by Butterball.

Do you think you have a question to ask and think it's dumb? Well, it can't be any dumber than these questions/comments that were brought to the Turkey Talk-Line experts.

5) How do I roast my turkey so it gets golden brown tan lines...in the shape of a turkey bikini?

4) How do I carve a turkey when all of its bones have been broken? Apparently, someone called after he wrapped up the turkey in a towel and stomped on it so that it would fit in his pan. Notice I said, "he."

3) I carved my turkey with a chainsaw...is the chain grease going to affect the taste?

2) Is it okay to thaw my turkey in the bathtub while I'm bathing the kids? That's one way to keep the family away for Thanksgiving or to have more turkey for yourself.

1) My turkey thawed on my lap...can I eat it? Someone won a turkey at a casino and brought it home on the bus where it had thawed. The Talk-Line experts say that the safest way to thaw your turkey is in the refrigerator.

See, you don't have to feel dumb asking your questions because dumber ones have already been asked.

By the way, if you want to call them, the number is 1-800-Butterball. You can also get help preparing your Thanksgiving bird with them through social media, live chat, texting or Amazon Alexa.

[via Butterball]