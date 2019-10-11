State Police Searching For Missing Unadilla Man

The New York State Police are looking for the public's assistance in locating a Unadilla man.

Police say, 44-year-old Jesse Donlin was last seen in early September in the Oxford area and has not been heard from since.

Troopers are actively looking for him in an effort to check his welfare.

He is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, approximately 185 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Photo Courtesy of New York State Police

Donlin is said to have ties to the Chenango County, Utica, Syracuse and Binghamton areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at 607-561-7400.