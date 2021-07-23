A Central New York girl is turning grief into something positive by giving back in her late brother's honor. She helped more than a hundred kids with much-needed school supplies and now she's starting a Christmas toy drive.

St Johnsville Girl Donates School Supplies to Keep Brother's Memory Alive Alicianna Bersani of St Johnsville, New York donated over 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to not one but two second-grade classes. Now she's starting a Christmas toy drive for kids less fortunate.

