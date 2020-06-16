Spirit and Sanzone, one of CNY's oldest beer distributors has closed their business and sold the line of beers they represented to competitors. The Distributors headquartered in East Syracuse, NY also had a location in Marcy.

The story first reported by Syracuse.com, indicates the company closed their plant and warehouse and laid off 64 employees June 1. Spirit and Sanzone sold their product representation in Oneida County to McCraith Beverages and to Onondaga Beverages in Onondaga County. In addition to several national brands of beer, the company also carried imports and New York craft beers. Spirit and Sanzone also handled wines, spirits, soda, and sparkling water.

While no official reason has been released for selling the 100 year old company, distributorships have also been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. With bars and restaurants closed, many have seen a back log of products especially draft beer.<

