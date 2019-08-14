Shots Fired at Troopers in Central New York

Law enforcement officers are okay in a potentially deadly situation in Central New York.

A Verona man is accused of shooting at Troopers and Deputies while holed up in a barn August 9.

Kathy Whyte-WNBF News

New York State Police and Oneida County Sheriff’s officials responded to a call about a suicidal person in a barn behind a home on State Route 46 in Verona at 12:12 p.m.

Troopers say they took cover with a Sheriff's Deputy as 35-year-old Justin Carter fired several shots from at least two sides of the barn at them.

After several hours of talks with State Police Crisis Negotiators, Carter surrendered and there were no injuries.

The Oneida County man is charged with felony counts of attempted murder of a police officer, reckless endangerment and menacing a police officer as well as misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon.

State Police say they were assisted at the scene by members of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and City of Utica Police.