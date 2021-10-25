The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is increasing patrols at schools in the Camden Central School District following a reported threat of violence.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says the threat was sent through a social media outlet and the name on the account was not linked to a student in the Camden Central School District. The amount of threats on schools on social media platforms have been on the rise lately.

Maciol says at this time they believe the threat against Camden is related to a similar threat made towards a school in the Schenectady School District over the weekend and Maciol says the Schenectady Police Department identified a 12-year-old individual as the person who was allegedly making these threats. Law enforcement officials say they are looking to identify other people involved in the threats.

The Vernon-Verona-Sherrill School district also announced last night that they also received word of a threatening message making the rounds on social media regarding the district. The district did have communication with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office after learning about the threat and school officials say they were told the threat was unfounded. However, there will also be an increase in patrols in the VVS School District as well.

At this time it is not believed that there is any danger to the students, staff or public in the Camden District, but there will be an increase in patrols by deputies and an increased police presence in the area. The safety of students is and always will be a priority.

