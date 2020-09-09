Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. A New York wife posted flyers of her cheating husband all over town.

The flyer, posted on Reddit, shows a picture of the husband, wife and two kids, with their faces hidden.

Under the happy looking family the wife writes her husband "abandoned his wife and kids in NY to come to RTC."

The wife continues with "Some neighbor you have. He's still married and living with another woman."

She then asks the police to "Please cite him for Adultery - Class 4 misdemeanor according to Virginia code."

Photo Credit - Reddit via u/o0Ying0o

It sounds like the wife posted the flyers in the town her husband is now living in with his new woman, but some people on Reddit aren't happy with how she handled it.

"I would never do this either way, but I can’t understand why she didn’t just do a giant headshot of him," wrote PolkadottyJones. "I understand she wants to emphasize the abandonment of his family component, but I feel like the words would have been enough."

Pinkf1oyd420 writes "This is the craziest thing I have ever seen. Those poor kids." Aashleypatience1 doesn't think it's appropriate to have the kids on the poster either.