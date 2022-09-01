If you want to rent an RV camper and tailgate all weekend at a Bills home game, here's what you need to know. If you and your crew are die-hard Bills Mafia members, tailgating all weekend with other fans may be a dream come true. You've probably seen RVs parked in lots at Highmark Stadium, but never knew how they got permission to be there. Well, this is a guide to setting up a weekend of Bills-Heaven for you, your family, and your friends.

Here are the Buffalo Bills' home games for the 2022/2023 season:

Monday, Sep. 19 - 7:15 pm

Tennessee Titans

Sunday, Oct. 9 - 1:00 pm

Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, Oct. 30 - 8:20 pm

Green Bay Packers

Sunday, Nov. 13 - 1:00 pm

Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, Nov. 20 - 1:00 pm

Cleveland Browns

Sunday, Dec. 11 - 1:00 pm

New York Jets

Saturday, Dec. 17 or Sunday, Dec. 18 - Time TBA

Miami Dolphins

Sunday, Jan. 8 or Saturday, Jan. 7 - Time TBA

New England Patriots

Highmark Stadium is located at 1 Bills Dr, Orchard Park, NY 14127.

Where to begin? Unless you already have access to an RV, you'll probably need to rent one. Fortunately, there are a few websites where you can rent one from an RV owner, like RVShare.com or Outdoorsy.com. There are also some local companies like EZ Camp RV Rentals.

Why not celebrate a birthday, or holiday, or just make a fun weekend out of tailgating? It's literally like a staycation, in Bills' Mafia Heaven.

Here's How Much It Costs To Park An RV At Highmark Stadium For A Buffalo Bills Game

The fee for camper parking at Highmark Stadium is $800 for the Camper Lot (Season Permits ONLY) and is subject to availability. Camper parking must be purchased in advance through the Bills' ticket office. RVs can park in the camper lot between 8 am and 10 pm the day before the game - RVs will not be allowed into the lot outside of these hours. RVs need to vacate the lot by 2 pm the day after the game. The camper lot is located on Camper Drive, which is off Abbott Road.

These are some of the rules Highmark Stadium has in place for the camper lot:

No additional vehicles are allowed in the Camper Lot. Additional cars may be parked in the Team Member Lot, for $50 per vehicle.

Passenger vehicles with a designated Camper Lot permit will be parked in the Team Member Lot, adjacent to the Camper Lot. Access to the Camper Lot is restricted to Campers ONLY.

Porta-johns are located in the Camper Lot for your convenience. Please do not relocate them.

The Town of Orchard Park prohibits open burning.

There are no power supplies or septic services available for personal use. Power feeds to the parking lot lights should not be tampered with.

No golf carts, skateboards, scooters, drones, or bikes are allowed in the Camper Lot.

The lot is cashless. Everyone in your group will need to have proof of a valid game ticket. You can find more info about camping at Highmark Stadium here.

