Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Reunite for ‘Raise the Roof’ Album

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have reunited for a second studio album. Raise the Roof, the follow up to 2007's massively successful Raising Sand, will arrive on Nov. 19.

You can hear the album's first single, a cover of the Randy Weeks-penned Lucinda Williams song "Can't Let Go," below.

The duo have once again enlisted producer T Bone Burnett for the new collection of covers, which features songs written by Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, the Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and others. A Plant / Burnett original, "High and Lonesome," also appears on Raise the Roof.

In a press release announcing the album, Krauss said that as soon as she heard "Quattro (World Drifts In)" by Calexico, "I knew we'd make another album." The song serves as the opening track for Raise the Roof.

"You hear something and you go, 'Man, listen to that song, we've got to sing that song,'" Plant says of the duo's selection process. "It's a vacation, really - the perfect place to go that you least expect to find."

Krauss and Plant are backed by drummer Jay Bellerose, guitarists Marc Ribot, David Hidalgo, Bill Frisell and Buddy Miller, bassists Dennis Crouch and Viktor Krass and pedal steel guitarist Russ Pahl, among others, on Raise the Roof.

"We wanted it to move," Krauss explained. "We brought other people in, other personalities within the band, and coming back together in the studio again brought a new intimacy to the proceedings."

Raising Sand earned widespread critical praise upon its release, sold over two million copies worldwide, and won six Grammy Awards including one for Album of the Year.

Plant and Krauss will tour together in 2022, with dates expected to be announced soon.

Robert Plant and Allison Krauss Raise the Roof Track List

1. "Quattro (World Drifts In)"

2. "The Price of Love"

3. "Go Your Way"

4. "Trouble With My Lover"

5. "Searching for My Love"

6. "Can't Let Go"

7. "It Don't Bother Me"

8. "You Led Me to the Wrong"

9. "Last Kind Words Blues

10. "High and Lonesome

11. Going Where the Lonely Go"

12. Somebody Was Watching Over Me"