Centro Bus will be introducing new fares on Monday, March 7 that will reduce costs for most Centro Bus riders.

Centro board members have approved new fares that will set one-way fares for all Centro city bus services at $1.00 for adult users and 50 cents a ride for individuals who qualify for half fare.

That includes Seniors over 65, individuals with a disability and children ages 6 to 9.

"We are pleased to offers these new fares to our customers," said Centro Chief Executive Officer Brian Schultz. "We believe these fares will allow existing customers to use our transit service more often and entice new users to the Centro bus system. This also allows us to standardize pricing for city bus services in each of the communities we serve."

The fare changes represent a reduction in the adult fare from $2.00 per ride in Syracuse and Onondaga County, and from $1.50 in Utica.

Fares in Utica and Rome will be:

Cash Fare Adult- $1.00

Cash Fare Seniors 65+- $0.50

Persons with Disabilities/Children 6 to 9- $0.50

Children Under 6- FREE

Transfers- Discontinued

Day Pass Full Fare- $4.00

Day Pass Half Fare-$2.00

Weekly MAXPass Full Fare- $12.00

Weekly MAXPass Half Fare- $6.00

10-Ride Pass Full Fare- $10.00

10-Ride Pass Half Fare- $5.00

The simplified fare system will also allow customers to buy bus passes directly from the fare upon boarding the bus.

For more information, you an visit centro.org

The Central New York Regional Transportation Authority (Centro) is the public transportation provider for Onondaga, Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties, which includes the cities of Syracuse, Oswego, Fulton, Auburn, Rome and Utica.

Simple Winter Driving Tips Some Boneheads Forget Every Year It happens every time it snows. People seem to forget how to drive in winter weather, even in Central and Upstate New York. Here are a few simple tips to make it safer for you and everyone else on the road.

22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter Here's 22 things you'll never understand until you've survived a Central New York winter.