Think you can sing like Queen's Freddie Mercury? Now you have a chance to put those vocal skills to the test with the "FreddieMeter," and you can find out exactly how closely you emulate the late frontman.

In commemoration of Queen's signature song "Bohemian Rhapsody" amassing over a billion views on YouTube earlier this year, the #FreddieChallenge is designed to prove Queen fans' singing prowess in a fun and unique way. It rates how closely singers can mimic Freddie Mercury's voice using artificial intelligence engineered in collaboration with some of the world's largest tech firms and record labels.

"For decades, fans have belted out the song's iconic lyrics alongside Freddie Mercury's one-of-a-kind vocals, but how many can really sing it just like Freddie?" asks a press release. "YouTube, Google Creative Lab and Google Research working in partnership with Queen, Universal Music Group and Hollywood Records, have built a new AI experiment called FreddieMeter to find out!"

The "FreddieMeter" shows users "how closely their voice matches Freddie Mercury's legendary range by analyzing the singer's pitch, timbre, and melody to assign them a score of 0 to 100."

Singers can pick their favorite Freddie Mercury-led song from four killer Queen tunes: "We Are the Champions," "Somebody to Love," "Don't Stop Me Now" and, of course, "Bohemian Rhapsody."

The challenge comes in support of the Mercury Phoenix Trust, a charity founded by Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor along with band manager Jim Beach to raise awareness and funds for the fight against HIV and AIDS. It also celebrates the 44th anniversary of Queen's first-ever live performance of "Bohemian Rhapsody" at the Empire Theater in Liverpool, England, in November 1975.

Are you ready to give it a shot? Click here to load up the "FreddieMeter" and give your best Queen vocals a try. And find out where your singing range lies in relation to one of rock music's all-time greats.

Hollywood Records / Universal Music Group