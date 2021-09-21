Pumpkin Farm in New York Named One of Best in the Country

There are plenty of options when it comes to pumpkin farms in New York. But there's only one that has been named among the best in the entire country.

The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, New York is one of 12 of the best pumpkin patches to visit this fall according to Trips to Discover. And it's not the first time. The farm has received national recognition in the past from Country Living the Travel Channel and the Huffington Post.

Step Inside New York Pumpkin Farm Named One of Best in the Country Take a look inside the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, New York named one of the best in the country.

Get Lost in 14 Corn Mazes in CNY & Beyond Get lost in 14 corn mazes in Central New York and beyond.

8 CNY Orchards to Pick Your Own Apples For Fall Fun From apple picking and pumpkins to cider and donuts, there are several places in Central New York where you and the family can enjoy a day of fall fun.

Trail of 7000 Hand Carved Pumpkins is a Must See in New York The Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is an electrifying event you must see this Fall.