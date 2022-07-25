The First Diagnosis In New York State Since 2013

The summer of 2022 has been so much fun so far and has, so far, felt "normal" again. Being out and enjoying the things we love to do in the summer together has been such a refreshing change from the last two years. The COVID-19 pandemic was certainly a struggle for all of us in a variety of ways but maybe the biggest was not being able to do the things we really love.

But the COVID struggles seem to have come to an end. True the virus is still very much among us. But we are learning to live with it and adapt to the way we need to protect ourselves. We have all become more germ aware and healthcare seems to be top of mind and certainly the top of the news cycle.

There are reports this week that a new case of Polio has been discovered. This would be a first in a long time.

According to the CDC:

-Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a disabling and life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus.

-The virus spreads from person to person and can infect a person’s spinal cord, causing paralysis (can’t move parts of the body).

While most have been vaccinated against polio, the CDC notes that these are the symptoms to note. About 1 out of 4 people (or 25 out of 100) with poliovirus infection will have flu-like symptoms that may include:

Sore throat

Fever

Tiredness

Nausea

Headache

Stomach pain

The news about the new infection of polio comes among the headlines that Monkey Pox seems to have been gaining strength. The global outbreak has forced the World Health Organization to declare a state of emergency as cases of Monkey Pox have spiked.

