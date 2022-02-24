Two Rochester Residents Arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Two Rochester residents are facing charges following a traffic stop on Wednesday.

New York State Police say they pulled over a 2010 Honda Odyssey on Avenue A in Rochester at approximately 9:05pm on February 23, 2022 because troopers said that the car had an illegal tint.

During the traffic stop police say that they learned that the driver, identified as 35-year-old Aaron Johnson of Rochester, had an active arrest warrant for Assault in the 3rd Degree from the Rochester Police Department.

The passenger was identified as 32-year-old Maribel Gonzalez, also from Rochester.

While investigating troopers allegedly found an illegal, loaded 9mm handgun in the car.

Avenue A Gun Arrest 02232022 Photo Credit: New York State Police Avenue A Gun Arrest 02232022 Photo Credit: New York State Police loading...

Both Johnson and Gonzalez were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree.

Johnson and Gonzalez were taken to the Monroe County Jail for arraignment.

Gang Assault Charges in Catskill

Three men are being charged following an incident that occurred in the Hamlet of Palenville in the Town of Catskill.

New York State Police say they were called to the scene of an argument over the use of a snowmobile. The fight took place in the early morning hours on Monday, January 31, 2022.

The three men were identified as 30-year-old Cody L. Edwards, and 53-year-old Clyde J. Edwards, both from Catskill, and 28-year-old Casey Edwards of Saugerties.

The three were charged with Gang Assault in the First Degree, a class B felony.

All three are scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Catskill Court at a future date.

At this time no other information about the incident is available.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. All arrested persons and suspects are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no other information is available.]

