Police: Troy Man Arrested with Almost a Kilo of Cocaine in Car

A Rensselaer County man is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop.

New York State Police say 48-year-old Samuel L. Robinson of Troy was driving onto the New York State Thruway from State Route 9 in Albany on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 when troopers stopped him for an alleged traffic violation. During the stop the NYSP says "Robinson attempted to flee the scene on foot and was taken into custody after a brief struggle." Police say they then found that Robinson was in possession of approximately 920 grams of cocaine and a digital scale.

Cocaine Photo Credit: New York State Police (March 2022) Cocaine Photo Credit: New York State Police (March 2022) loading...

He was arrested by troopers assigned to the Troop G Community Stabilization Unit. He now faces the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 1st Degree (Class A felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree with Intent to Sell (Class B felony)

Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Resisting Arrest (Class A misdemeanor)

Robinson was brought to the State Police barracks in Latham and subsequently arraigned in Albany City Court. He was sent to the Albany County Jail pending a court appearance to answer the charges.

Photo Credit: New York State Police Photo Credit: New York State Police loading...

No other drivers were involved and no injuries were reported immediately following the arrest.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information was available.]

Abandoned Camp in Upstate NY Gives Off Major Horror Movie Vibe A hiking trail between Syracuse and Rochester in Upstate New York is a favorite for thrill-seekers because you can wander through an eerie girl scout camp, abandoned 30 plus years ago.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Celebrities React to the Russian-Ukraine Crisis

5 Potent Weapons You Can Legally Carry for Self Defense in New York Short of being licensed to carry a concealed firearm, there are several very viable and possibly deadly weapons that New Yorkers are allowed to carry in public for the purpose of self defense. In fact, there is a misconception surrounding most of the following weapons.