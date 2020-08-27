Police: New York State Woman Goes For Test Drive, Never Returns

Taking a new vehicle for a test drive is always a tense but also exciting moment. Will this be your next dream car or truck? There's a lot to consider. Well, police say one New York state woman took a new set of wheels for a test spin, but then apparently didn't bother to return it.

State police say a 24 year-old woman from Malta, N.Y. saw the vehicle with a "for sale" sign at a local business. CBS says that she contacted the owner who allowed the perspective buyer to take the vehicle out for a test drive. Several hours went by, and the woman and the car never returned.

CBS says that state troopers found the alleged thief, who was in Saratoga. Police then took her into custody. CBS says the woman has been charged with Grand larceny 3rd degree. Maybe next time she'll realize it's very important to actually fill out the paper work and purchase the vehicle before bringing it home?