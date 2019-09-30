Plastic Kids’ Car is Now Street-Legal for Adults

BREAKING NEWS: There's now an adult version of the Little Tikes' Cozy Coupe...AND it's street legal and goes up to 70 miles per hour.

If you recall having the little red plastic Little Tikes toy car as a kid, you're not alone. And if you always wanted one as an adult, you're now in luck. A couple of guys in England took the design of one of these plastic babies and souped it up, blazing a trail and paving the way for you to act like a little kid again. YouTuber AdamC3046 posted this great video of the little car in action:

British brothers Geoff and John Bitmead were checking out a Daewoo Matiz one day and thought it resembled a Little Tikes Cozy Coupe. So, they took about 1,000 hours out of their lives and almost $5,000...and constructed a street-safe version of the toy car.

If you're interested, the base sticker price for a Little Tikes Cozy Coupe toy car is about fifty bucks. We're not too sure how the adult version would fare in a collision.