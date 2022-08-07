Pizza Driver in Upstate NY Greeted by Man with a Loaded Gun!

We like our pizza loaded with toppings, perhaps even loaded with cheese - but NOT loaded with bullets!

This could have been a very tragic delivery for a pizza man in Upstate, NY who was just doing his job - and here's what we know so far.

According to a report in the Daily Voice, a Domino's Pizza delivery man was going about his normal routine on Saturday night - delivering pizzas like usual, when he found himself, inexplicably, in a life or death situation.

Photo: Google Maps Domino's Pizza in Saugerties - a man who works here had a gun pulled on him during a pizza delivery on Saturday night loading...

Saturday night, July 30th, a man was arrested in Ulster County in the town of Saugerties, after allegedly pulling a gun - a loaded Glock - on a pizza delivery man.

That man was Ralph Carpino, age 45, of Saugerties.

Carpino was taken into police custody when Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call on Josephs Drive for a report of a person "who pulled a gun on a Domino’s pizza delivery driver," said Chief Joseph Sinagra, of the Saugerties Police.

Police said 45-year-old Ralph Carpino told the employee he hadn't ordered any pizza at the home on Josephs Drive, and that's when things took a turn for the worse.

Authorities have not explained why it escalated to the point where Carpino grabbed the gun, but according to the Daily Voice, a Glock .40 Cal Semi-Automatic handgun was seized at the scene - and it's believed to be the same gun pointed at the driver.

Chief Joseph Sinagra told reporters that someone from within the Carpino household did, in fact, order the pizza - so he was only doing his job.

Carpino was released on a police appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the town of Saugerties Justice Court on Wednesday, August 17.

