Peter Frampton Kicks Off Farewell Tour: Set List and Videos

Peter Frampton’s farewell tour is officially underway.

The legendary guitar player began his final road trip with a stop in Tulsa on June 18.

He launched his career-spanning set with a rocking rendition of the 1974 classic “Baby (Something’s Happening).” From there, he transitioned to the pounding rhythms of “Lying,” originally released on his 1982 album Premonition.

You can see videos and set list from the show below.

Frampton used the evening to live-debut his soulful rendition of the Hoagy Carmichael classic "Georgia on My Mind." The guitarist recently recorded his version of the song for his all-blues cover album, appropriately titled All Blues. Another notable cover came later in the set, when Frampton delivered a powerful version of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun.” The guitarist released his distinctive interpretation of the song on the 2006 instrumental album Fingerprints.

During the Tulsa performance, Frampton spoke fondly of the friendship he formed with the late Chris Cornell, comparing him to other legendary rock voices like Steve Marriott and Paul Rodgers.

Recalling a time when he shared the stage with the Soundgarden singer, Frampton said that performing “Black Hole Sun” alongside Cornell was “one of the best moments of [his] life.” He dedicated the song to Cornell’s wife and family before launching into the tune.

Frampton closed his set with two of his most beloved tracks, “Baby I Love Your Way” and “Do You Feel Like We Do.” Though the songs were initially released on separate albums in the '70s, they are best known for their inclusion on 1976's Frampton Comes Alive!, still one of the best-selling live albums of all time.

Frampton switched things up slightly during the second stop of his farewell tour. The June 20 concert in Little Rock, Ark., featured several different songs from the previous performance, including a cover of Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours."

Peter Frampton Finale -- The Farewell Tour will continue to wind its way across the U.S. with dates scheduled through October. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

Peter Frampton Finale -- The Farewell Tour, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, 6/20/19

1. “Baby (Somethin's Happening)”

2. “Lying”

3. “Lines on My Face”

4. “Show Me the Way”

5. “All I Wanna Be (Is by Your Side)”

6. “I'm In You”

7. “I Wanna Go to the Sun”

8. “Georgia on My Mind" (Hoagy Carmichael cover)

9. “Breaking All the Rules”

10. “Black Hole Sun" (Soundgarden cover)

11. “(I'll Give You) Money”

12. “Baby, I Love Your Way”

13. “Do You Feel Like We Do”

Encore:

14. “Four Day Creep" (Ida Cox cover)

15. “I Don't Need No Doctor" (Ray Charles cover)

16. “While My Guitar Gently Weeps" (Beatles cover)