Onions With Salmonella Recalled 4 Hospitalized in New York

Who knew you could get salmonella from Onions? Turns out you can, and a huge number of Red, Yellow, White, and Sweet Yellow Onions are being recalled because of the organism. Hospitalizations have been reported in several states including New York.

Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, California is voluntarily recalling the onions shipped to all 50 states as far back as May 1. The onions were distributed in a variety of carton sizes and under many brand names. They were packaged in cartons and mesh sacks in sizes 5 to 50 lbs.

The FDA is monitoring the recall and says the onions were sold under many brand names:

Thomson Premium

TLC Thomson International

Tender Loving Care

El Competitor

Hartley’s Best

Onions 52

Majestic

Imperial Fresh

Kroger

Utah Onions

Food Lion

If you cannot tell if your onion is from Thomson International Inc., or your food product contains such onions, you should not eat, sell, or serve it, and should throw it out.

The FDA has more information on the recall at their website.